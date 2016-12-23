Opinion Line (Dec. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If you are not already familiar with the concept of “hubris,” you would do well to learn it. You will be hearing it a lot in the coming months.
If true that Russia interfered with the Presidential election, they should plead the Clinton defense – ignorance, and “I didn’t intend to do any harm.” It apparently got her off.
Vladimir Putin wants to control the world, and now he has his American puppet. The CIA and FBI doubters and naysayers should be classified as un-American.
Why the fuss over Donald Trump and Putin being friendly? Isn’t it better to have a working relationship with Russia, as opposed to what would have happened if Clinton were president? Putin made no secret of his extreme dislike of Clinton.
Explain this to me: President Obama is a traitor for opening Cuba to America, but Trump is not one for opening Russia?
Clinton and her camp claim that Putin had a vendetta against her for her past dealings with him. Seems to me the whole United States was on board with that vendetta.
How long will it be until the Republican Party officially changes its name to Putin’s United Russia Party?
The Democrats are so use to getting everything they want by lying, cheating and stealing that they are irreversibly stunned that they can’t overturn the election.
This election has proven what the rest of the world has known for decades: We are a nation of idiots.
What’s the big deal about fake news? Isn’t that what the liberal media/newspapers/cartoons/SNL/debate commentators were doing this past year and half to sway voters to Clinton? Funny thing though, it didn’t work.
Two recent commentaries by public education professors alleged that customer (parent) choice is not viable because many low-income parents are incapable of choosing the best educational options for their own kids. Do not honor or bow to these scornful elitists.
How does a policeman pull over a self-driving car and give it a ticket?
People, slow down!
