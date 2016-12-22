Opinion Line (Dec. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Holiday means “holy day.” What’s the objection to that?
The only ones who misunderstood Gov. Sam Brownback’s policies were those who voted for him. The ones with common sense and intelligence never did.
Brownback: It was because Kansas voters understood your policies all too well that they voted for legislative candidates who were in opposition. And don’t blame the media for your own actions.
It appears our failing governor has been taking “Trump lessons.” Reality doesn’t seem to bother him a bit.
I think the reluctance of Sedgwick County officials to release details about their half million dollar loss has less to do with an ongoing investigation and more to do with the embarrassment of being “phished.”
If Vladimir Putin’s cyber attacks did target the election, I’m glad the stronger candidate won.
The Democrats now claim that Hillary Clinton lost because Russia helped Trump, yet Clinton received about 3 million more votes than Trump. Neither Russia nor the Democrats seem to understand the wisdom of the Electoral College.
American’s propensity for credulity is by the design of conservative media and religious institutions. Fiction and mythology translate into money and control at the expense of truth.
Trump is no Ronald Reagan. Reagan was at least a decent man. I think he’d be as disgusted by Trump as many of the rest of us are.
President Obama played the race card. Clinton played the woman card. America played the Trump card.
No one is asking anyone to give up their guns. We just want guns registered so that when someone shoots you with one, we can find out who did it. Kind of like a driver’s license when you drive. It is ridiculous how this gets spun into so much more.
Is anyone else getting tired of hearing the word “decadent” being used to describe delicious food?

