Opinion Line (Dec. 21)

How can Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, be surprised that Gov. Sam Brownback does not have a balanced budget proposal?
Could it be that hackers didn’t find anything interesting with the e-mails of Republicans? The Democrats, with their documented collusion with the media and the behind-the-scenes backbiting and bickering, provided more interesting reading.
America’s best oxymoron: “Trump style.”
Most men’s hair begins turning gray by the time they reach their 70s. Donald Trump’s becomes more golden blonde as time goes on. Amazing.
The Obamas have spent $85 million on vacations. Trump will take $1 to lead America. Now who loves America?
Comparing Trump to Jesus? Did I miss the part of the Bible in which Jesus abused women? Americans are sick and deplorable. Maybe God is punishing us like the Westboro Baptist Church clan has been preaching.
I wish people would stop complaining about Trump. We elected the man, now give him a chance. He will do a good job as president.
Memo to all employees: You’d better hurry if you haven’t yet entered the Trump impeachment office pool. The board is filling up, but there are still dates available in 2019 and 2020.
It’s hilarious that the left is saying Trump has not accomplished anything. Talk about envy and jealousy.
My wife and I just gave our narcissistic teenage son keys to our house, cars, lock box and gun safe. He has complete access to all our bank accounts and retirement accounts and has credit cards with unlimited balances. What could possibly go wrong?
The three-tenth of 1 percent cost-of-living raise on your Social Security check won’t buy any recipient as much as a small bottle of water per month, but it looks good for President Obama.
When Obama retires, will he please take Dick Vitale with him?
Opinion Line cat lovers will understand this: My kitty has a grave condition – Hypo-temptations-osis. Luckily, it’s “treat”able.
