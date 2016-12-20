Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Is it a requirement for becoming part of management to think that you never have time to do things right the first time, yet somehow we have to make time to fix it multiple times?
Someone just compared the people Donald Trump surrounds himself with to Jesus. Didn’t Jesus cleanse the temple by expelling the merchants and the money changers?
Anyone who professes to being a Christian and voted for Hillary Clinton obviously hasn’t picked up a Bible for a while.
Paraphrasing former Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen: I know Jesus. Jesus is a friend of mine. Donald Trump is no Jesus.
Liberals thought they were headed for the penthouse but they found themselves in the outhouse, and there’s no Charmin left to squeeze.
So one GOP reverent thinks liberals twist, lie and lead their “mush-brain followers” to more hate and misunderstanding of what Christmas is about, and that President Trump will change this? Look in the mirror, GOP lemmings.
If Clinton wants to blame someone for her loss, all she has to do is look in the mirror.
It’s not surprising to see Trump surround himself with unqualified people. They’re the only kind he can relate to.
Trump’s Twitter end run around the press is hopefully just the beginning of ending the destructive trio of nutty professors, la la landers and media misreporters. The sooner we return to news and entertainment without a slant, and grown-up colleges, the better.
I am still waiting to see Trump’s citizenship papers.
The election is over and the people have spoken. It’s time to stop whining and start discussing and listening.
Want to stop riots? Play the national anthem. They’ll all sit down.
Those who make phone calls attempting to scam people are not only thieves and human scum, they are cowards afraid to show their faces.
Funny, years ago we didn’t need a computerized gadget to receive a signal beamed from satellites 23,000 miles out in space in order to find the nearest burger joint.
