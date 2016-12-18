Opinion Line (Dec. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Soon-to-be Kansas governor Jeff Colyer should use all his plastic surgery skills to help remake the disfigured face of Sam Brownback’s Kansas.
It just goes to show, you can kidnap a clown (theft of Joyland’s Louie) but the clown will always get the last laugh.
Wichita does not spend enough money on public safety by marking road traffic lanes but can spend $800,000 on public dog parks?
Wichita should tear up more roads so they can hire more shovel-leaners.
Freedom of speech only applies to Donald Trump.
Please pray for President-elect Trump, that he will do what is right in the eyes of God/Jesus Christ over the next four years while he is in office.
Employees and contractors of the Energy Department are about to learn what a witch hunt is like thanks to Trump. Welcome to the new McCarthy era.
It’s been theorized that Democrats’ sudden concern over fake news foretells their plan to censor the internet, particularly conservative websites, via “net neutrality.”
Every falsehood uttered by President Obama is fake news.
A writer feels retired Gen. James Mattis is a good pick for secretary of defense because, like Trump, he’s a no-nonsense guy. That’s to say he’s a hothead just like Trump. Neither of them should control our military.
If Russia is blamed for Trump, then Iran was responsible for Obama.
I see where the stock market is close to 20,000 points. I wonder how long it will take for our new president to get it back down to around the 8,000-9,000 range, like our previous two GOP presidents did?
In America, 43 million people are on food stamps. Republicans look at this and think, “We’ve got to get these people jobs so they can support their families.” Democrats see the same statistic and think, “If only we could help support more people.”
Kansas thinking pays off. The KU football coach receives a raise and contract extension for winning two games of 22. Only in the Land of Oz.
I’m not a K-State fan. In fact, I don’t like them at all. But please tell me why the heck there are five Big 12 football coaches making more money than Bill Snyder.
