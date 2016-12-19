Opinion Line (Dec. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I wonder when was the last time the nation was this divided? Perhaps in the 1960s, but I doubt it. I kinda think one has to go back to the 1860s.
As a further example of international cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to receive daily U.S. intelligence briefings in the place of the president-elect.
This is not a great America. We go on and on about a quarterback who kneels during the National Anthem, but where is the outrage with Putin and Russia picking our president?
Republicans would be accused of being nothing but whining, sore-losing loons without a bit of proof if Hillary Clinton had won and it was suggested that Russia or anyone else somehow interfered with the election.
They searched and they searched, but Vlad Putin was never located in even one Wisconsin ballot box.
I think the Russians are behind the liberal push to legalize marijuana in the U.S. When they try to take over, no one will care.
Donald Trump bragged that his cabinet has the highest IQ and then he appoints Rick Perry as energy secretary. Perry said he wanted to abolish three cabinet agencies in one of the debates, but he couldn’t remember energy. Dracula is in charge of the blood bank.
Rick Perry as secretary of energy. I’m sure Dick Cheney would approve. Now watch gas go up to $5 a gallon again.
Celebrities just can’t accept the fact that decent people with common sense stood up and pried loose the crippling grip the whacked-out liberals had on our country for eight years.
You know what really grinds my gears? When those who promised to flee the country won’t leave.
Leonard Pitts Jr. is part of the problem. He certainly isn’t part of the solution.
Call me a grumpy old fogey if you will, but if you can’t stay quiet for a concert or ballet, you’re not old enough to attend. Even if you are an “adult.”
