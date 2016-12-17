Opinion Line (Dec. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We the people can forget about the government set up by our forefathers because Donald Trump, president elect, is busy setting up his own government.
My father-in-law fought against Hitler in World War II, helped liberate concentration camps, was a brilliant scientist and raised a good family. How sad that now, as he faces his 94th birthday, our country is so divided with hateful rhetoric, false news and a reckless demagog about to take power.
Recounts. How many times does Hillary Clinton want to lose this election?
If each state got one vote, the election would still have gone to Trump 30-20. Two-fifths for the country didn’t get to hold three-fifths of the country hostage to Clinton.
Mark my words: The first female president will be a Republican.
Mr. Trump: A wise man knows that he knows nothing, and a fool thinks he knows everything. Go to the intelligence briefings.
Does anyone remember the recessions under both Bush presidencies? Well, get ready. We’re about to be made “great again.”
My driver’s license renewal stated that I needed to bring proof of current address. A utility bill or government document would suffice. The examiner simply asked, “Has your address changed?” No possibility of voter fraud, huh?
In all fairness, Trump and Kris Kobach were very forthcoming about the fact that millions of illegal votes were cast. They just left out the part about those votes being cast by Russia.
The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!
I finally get why they want gun lockers at Sedgwick County Courthouse. So the county government can stop shooting itself in the foot.
Maybe it is not the city of Wichita that is so boring; maybe it is just that the people living here have a boring attitude and want someone to knock on their door and bring the activities to them.
