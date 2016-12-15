Opinion Line (Dec. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I don’t know how many of you sat in front of a black and white television watching the nightly news when John Glenn orbited the Earth in 1962. He had the “right stuff.”
A loyal husband, Marine pilot, veterans of two wars and a senator. A man who believed in universal health and getting money out of politics. The difference between Glenn, who lived a life of integrity, and the man who will take the presidency Glenn should have had, could not more stark.
Donald Trump has a history of saying something and then contradicting himself. Will world leaders be able to trust him?
Trump speaks on the phone with Taiwan, and mainland China gets its feelings hurt. Sounds like that movement has gone worldwide.
Davis Merritt and the Office of Government Ethics are so concerned that Trump may not divest control of his businesses as president. Both turned a blind eye to Hillary Clinton’s sale of her State Department position for cash.
Appointing a Cabinet seems to be an exercise in futility for a future president who seems to listen only to his own voice.
Hang in there, Donald. The liberal left hated Ronald Reagan, and look how that turned out.
Mitch McConnell has been around way too long. He needs to take his antiquated ideas and military control and go quietly into the sunset.
Those who object to waterboarding should be trapped in a burning skyscraper on fire from jet fuel.
Santa Claus is a fictional character. He can be whatever color anyone wants him to be.
Hats off to Dillons for letting the bell ringers ring inside. It’s been super cold outside.
Since so many birds are being knocked out of the sky by windmills and we have so many mattresses littering the landscape, I say we line the ground under the windmills with discarded mattresses, giving the birds a soft landing.
