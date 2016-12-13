Opinion Line (Dec. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The difference between 60 mph and 50 mph in the west Kellogg construction is 21.611 seconds from west to east. If you can’t spare 21.611 seconds, take another route.
Does the fact that both our governor and mayor support the merger of Westar and Kansas City Power & Light cause you great concern? It doesn’t bode well for electric customers.
The nuts are starting to fall from the trees, now that they’ve voted the wild haranguer into the presidency.
I think Donald Trump is proving he’s a leader by seeking out the right people for the job, even if they were very critical of him during the election.
It’s estimated that about 58 percent of people eligible to vote cast a ballot on Nov 8. Trump got less than half those votes, but for some reason he considers that a mandate. Not even close.
It’s funny watching MSNBC, CNN and left-leaning reporters pounce on Trump’s every move. They don’t even know that he’s playing them like a dealer handling a new deck of cards. He’s crazy like a fox.
Why do Republicans so quickly forget that President Obama saved hundreds of thousands of jobs in leading our country out of the Bush recession.
The Obamas spent $85 million on personal travel in the past eight years. Trump will receive $1 a year for his pay. Now who loves America?
Boeing is the largest corporate exporter in the country. Trump should be its ally not its adversary.
Is it just me or are Hollywood’s microphones getting smaller? I have to turn up the volume to hear the mumbling, but then, “bam,” gunshots blow out my eardrums.
Three cheers for Derby High School for crowning a transgender student as its Holly Ball King. It’s a comfort to know the future of the world lies in the hands of millennials.
This year’s Spirit of the Season concert was fantastic. Wichita has wonderful local artists with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, WSO Chorus, Wichita Youth Symphony orchestras and soprano Cristina Castaldi. We must encourage and support them. Thanks also to the annual sponsors.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments