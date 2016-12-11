Opinion Line (Dec. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Jan. 20, 2017, should be declared a national holiday. We will finally have a president who is a U.S. citizen and not a member of the political establishment. Donald Trump will be the best president since Ronald Reagan.
Some people complain that using the popular vote leaves out the “middle of the country.” The Electoral College can leave the majority subject to the minority. When all votes count equally – with the popular vote choosing our president – that’s democracy.
What is wrong with the current Air Force One? Is it in such bad shape that we need a new one? Trump may have just saved the taxpayers $4 billion we don’t have.
At all the Trump rallies, a sea of white and gray heads were cheering for their candidate, looking for a bright future. I wonder if some are having buyer’s remorse now that Medicare is on the chopping block?
I am one of those “old people” and just want to let you know, I and most of my friends and cohorts did not vote for Trump. We are way smarter than that.
My father-in-law fought in World War II, helped liberate concentration camps, was a brilliant scientist, and raised a good family. How sad that now, as he faces his 94th birthday, our country is so divided with hateful rhetoric and false news, with a reckless demagogue about to take power.
President Obama’s “legacy” is trying to destroy America. Thank God Trump won and can nullify Obama’s attempt to destroy America. He will make America great again.
We live in a great country, but it’s due to prior generations of willing workers and competent leaders who genuinely cared for all classes. You’re fooling yourself if you believe Trump can bring that back.
Obama had the opportunity to do more for race relations than anyone since President Lincoln. But it has only gotten worse.
Trump as president will be very odd. As if no one will take notice, he simply repeats any criticism that is directed to him back to the accuser.
Vouchers for parents will show the public schools how to make our schools great again.
Birth control? Ban it. Abortion? Ban it. Gay marriage? Ban it. Guns? Look, banning things never works. People find ways to get them.
Some people are careful not to clutter up their curbside with vehicles. They park across the street.
