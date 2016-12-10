Opinion Line (Dec. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The supposed 4.6 percent U.S. unemployment rate is a joke. The only way to get that is to count some of the employed people two or three times, because they have to work that many jobs to make ends meet.
Where does China get off telling an American president or a future president whom he can talk to?
Donald Trump had a friendly phone call with Pakistan’s prime minister. I hope he will also support the thousands of Pakistani Christians fleeing religious persecution.
I have six employees and I’m moving to Mexico. On second thought, I’m tweeting Trump. If I keep one job here, surely he’ll give me at least $1 million.
I hope the new people can do better than the ones for the past eight years.
If you think President Obama was a disaster, just wait. You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Liberals are used to seeing their money flushed down the toilet, as their representatives in Congress are so good at it.
It amazes me that people recognize Trump as a narcissistic and a constant liar but forgave him for all his sins because Hillary Clinton “lies.”
The only reason to have voted for Clinton would have been to vote against Trump. The only reason to have voted for Trump would have been to vote against Clinton.
Anyone who professes to being a Christian and voted for Trump obviously hasn’t picked up a Bible for a while.
Someone on a TV program said something that was more bizarre and makes even less sense than supporting a Clinton or Bernie Sanders for president. He actually said the words “too much bacon.”
Some people lose their relatives to drugs and alcohol. I lost my sister to Fox News propaganda. Sad, very sad.
You know, I’m not as concerned about Trump’s business conflicts of interests as I am that his hotels around the world are big, juicy targets for terrorists.
Contrary to popular opinion, this country is a republic, not a democracy.
I can’t wait to get my new Mercedes so I won’t have to obey any traffic laws.
Mattresses littering the landscape is an interesting concept.
