Opinion Line (Dec. 9)

Fake news is supposed to come from your crazy aunt, not leaders like President-elect Donald Trump and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. There should be consequences, such as losing citizenship or jail time.
Reading the negative comments about Trump and his choices of the people around him, Gov. Sam Brownback or Secretary of State Kris Kobach, I’m reminded of a story about haters who trash talked a man long ago. His name was Jesus.
One letter writer said the stock market, gas prices, peace overtures and the economy were evidence of Trump’s rising tide. Stay tuned, and start building your bomb shelter.
The writer believing “a rising tide lift all boats” is blind to the leaks. OPEC determines oil prices, and the stock market is aglow seeing the rich cronies Trump is moving to the White House. Our country is slowly sinking.
Liberals are very afraid Trump will be a great president, because they will lose control over you and me. They don’t want prosperity; they want you to be dependent on them.
George W. Bush ignored warnings about Osama bin Laden in the early months of 2001. The new president-elect is ignoring his security briefings to allow himself more time on Twitter.
The Chicago Cubs won the World Series title four games to three. But both the Cubs and Cleveland Indians scored 27 runs in the seven games. Applying the argument liberals are using, there needed to be innings added to game seven, with the winner being whichever team scored the next run.
Which is the greater waste of money, spending millions to ensure the validity of a presidential election or spending millions on gold-plated bathroom fixtures in the palace of the Baron von Trump?
Isn’t the term “great conservative” an oxymoron, just like “good Christian”?
My short-term memory is not as sharp as it used to be. Also, my short-term memory is not as sharp as it used to be.
