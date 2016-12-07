Opinion Line (Dec. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People would have jobs if we were still pounding metal on an anvil.
The foolish thinking that making bathrooms gender neutral would somehow strengthen our country is hopefully gone. People need a truly strong economy, not this government-controlled foolishness that has never worked.
There is a big difference between bribing companies to stay here and bringing jobs back. Donald Trump should demand his own daughter, Ivanka, bring her clothing line manufacturing to the United State or be slapped with a 35 percent tariff.
Trump hasn’t been sworn in yet he has already stopped more American companies from sending jobs out of the country than President Obama did in his eight years in office.
Does anybody else believe that Trump really doesn’t want to be president? Is he just waiting and messing with us until he gets all the international building permits and loans he wants, and then lets Mike Pence take over?
Kris Kobach tells Trump that millions of illegals voted in the election. Trump repeats it to a national audience. Kobach then steps forward in firm support of the statement – and the true believers lap it up like biscuits and gravy. Somebody must be reading “The Prince.”
Kobach repeatedly claims that widespread voter fraud exists. Since Kobach is the only secretary of state in the nation with the power to prosecute voter fraud, why hasn’t he charged more people in Kansas with voter fraud?
Can Hillary Clinton get her participation trophy now, or does she need to wait for the Electoral College to officially declare her the loser?
Yesenia Sesmas should have been kept in jail without bond for the serious charge of attacking a woman and attempting to abduct her children. Emphasizing her immigration status perpetuates the false notion that immigrants, illegal or legal, are dangerous.
I tried to teach my children good table manners. It’s pretty embarrassing to go out for dinner with my adult friends and watch them use their fingers like a spare fork and to scrape up the last bit of food off the plate.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments