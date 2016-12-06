Opinion Line (Dec. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita Police Department uniforms should remain the same basic color. But the WPD needs to change the Darth Vader color of the patrol vehicles.
The main road that goes through Chapin Park, just west of the dog park, was recently patched. The repair job was terrible. County road inspectors would never buy off a mess like this. Why does the city?
Negativity about Wichita is well deserved. Citizens vote against a casino because of potential problems, knowing it would be built in their backyard. Now they get no benefit and still have to deal with the problems. That’s conservative, podunk thinking.
One would think that if Donald Trump truly believed there was vote rigging, he would welcome recounts. He may have been right, and there was rigging in his favor.
President Obama’s failing playbook is being replaced by a plan that features a balanced pass-and-run attack and will net positive yardage.
Incentives for Carrier? Another Trump flip-flop. I wonder if the people who voted for him are getting mad yet. Except for his shoot-from-the-hip tweets, I hardly recognize him.
The brass at Carrier played Trump like a fiddle. They got $7 million, and 1,300 high-paying jobs are still going to Mexico, where workers receive $3 per hour. So that’s what Trump calls “the art of the deal”?
Now that the Democrats have re-elected Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader, I suppose the next change will be switching the Democratic logo from a donkey to a dinosaur.
Dear Donald: Don’t privatize Medicare.
Think Fidel Castro was good for Cuba? Cuba lacks basic infrastructure for sewage, water supply and transportation. Its stores run out of food, and the country produces very little of value to export.
Regarding the Wichita superintendent and his more than a quarter million dollar salary, I would borrow a phrase from a certain billionaire businessman: “Exactly what does he do, and why do we need him?”
I enjoy a good football game, but I don’t tune in to see players do silly little dances. To me, it’s a sign of immaturity.
