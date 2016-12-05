Opinion Line (Dec. 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
When changing lanes, you must use your turn signals to let others know your intentions. I wish the police would hand out tickets to those drivers who are endangering everyone.
In order use an automobile on the streets, you are required to have working head and tail lights, pay property taxes, register and tag and have insurance. Why not bicyclists?
The new secretary of Health and Human Services is a long-time opponent of the current system of Medicare and Social Security. He wants to “fix” them.
Buyer’s remorse for all you old people who voted for Donald Trump.
Like they say, “Suck it up, Buttercup.”
We elected the best president of my lifetime than turned right around and elected the worst.
Some are concerned about Trump’s businesses being a conflict of interest. But the complete and utter conflict of interests and bottomless pit of corruption of the Clintons didn’t even make Democrats bat an eyelash.
Voters chose a man who defrauded people with a fake university, and they want him in charge of their kids’ education. A new level of stupid.
To the writer of the letter “Tired of Pitts,” who did his own share of whining: A majority of Americans did not elect Trump. Leonard Pitts’ commentaries continue to be a bright spot in this red, red state of Kansas.
Pitts recent wrote about how to avoid fake news. I agree with him on this. So I avoid the bigot Pitts’ columns from now on.
Sometimes Pitts forces us to look into the mirror – and we don’t like what we see.
Fidel Castro isn’t really dead. He’s just watching to see who honors him and who doesn’t. Watch out.
If 125 deaths per day from heroin makes that an “epidemic,” then what do you call 242 deaths per day from alcohol? Legal and, therefore, just fine, right? Now everyone turn away and look down.
It was bad enough to discover that a lot of frozen fish being sold is from China, but now it seems many dietary supplements are as well. Beware and read carefully before purchase.
