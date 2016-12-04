Opinion Line (Dec. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We do not have a shortage of teachers in Kansas. We have a shortage of people who are willing to work for a job with mediocre pay, poor working conditions and a lack of respect.
Eliminate the Electoral College? I don’t think so. Consider the population on both coasts. We in the middle of the country are so out numbered there is no way our vote would count.
Far from draining the swamp, Donald Trump’s cabinet picks are from the swamp.
Democrats are sore, poor losers. They need to grow up and be positive about the good changes that are coming. After all, we put up with their egotistical rattle-brain in the White House the past eight years.
I will show about the same amount of respect to President Trump as conservatives showed to President Obama.
Obama was never my president.
When George W. Bush left office, the Dow was about 8,000, and now it’s 19,000 when Obama will be leaving office. But I’m sure Republicans will try and claim it never happened and it’s all lies from the liberal media.
Obama can’t blame George W. Bush, the Kochs or Big Money, none of whom supported Trump, so now he is trying to blame Fox News for Hillary Clinton’s loss. Amazing, given that most of the other media bashed Trump during the election.
Judging from Trump’s more than questionable character and the people following him to the White House, we could soon be witness to our government becoming corrupt like we’ve never seen before.
The Democrats finally admitted they lost the election. The Clintons have decided to go away, count their money, and leave the rest of us alone. Oops, there I go dreaming again.
Maybe if Trump had been elected sooner, Boeing would still be in Wichita. Instead we got a community organizer who didn’t understand business and cut the defense budget.
Will it be a presidential inauguration or coronation?
To all you Trump and Gov. Sam Brownback bashers: They are two great conservatives.
When I see wind farms, I see clean air and clean water. They’re beautiful to anyone who loves our Earth.
