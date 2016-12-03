Opinion Line (Dec. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People voted for Donald Trump so that they could see him say, “You’re fired,” and somebody would actually lose their job.
Trump is choosing his Cabinet members who will later become political actors in his new reality show, “I Am The President.” Thinking about it like this is the only way I can keep my sanity over the next four years.
Democrats keep people poor. Why would you want that?
Trump is paying $25 million to settle claims against his crooked university. He used money from his crooked charity to pay his personal debt. He also used his crooked charity money to bid on his own portrait. Who elected him? Oh, right, the majority of votes went to Hillary Clinton.
Instead of learning some valuable lessons from the resounding electoral victory of Trump and the Republican Party, it appears that the left is lurching further leftward, thereby paving the way to its own demise.
The impending religio-fascist agenda being foisted upon an injured planet is the tyranny of the dark ages to come.
One of the first things Trump should do is start arresting mayors and governors who allow sanctuary cities.
If we “buck up and deal with” Trump like the other side has dealt with President Obama for the past eight years, we’re in for at least four more years of obstructionist, petulant, childish behavior.
President Jimmy Carter deregulated rail, air and trucking. And our county leaders pontificate about smaller government and then name a new building after the next president who brought us the savings and loan crisis and the resulting $160 billion bailout?
Custer’s last stand didn’t solve anything except to demonstrate Custer’s lack of intelligence and ability as a Calvary officer. Will the federal government continue to be barbaric murderers of the indigenous Americans at Standing Rock?
Does auto fatality growth correspond with an increase of texting and marijuana use?
I had plans to start a chapter of the Optimist Club, but then I thought: “Oh, what’s the use?”
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments