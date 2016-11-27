Opinion Line (Nov. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kansas farmers know the Trans Pacific Partnership will help them sell excess grain. Will Rep. Mike Pompeo and Sen. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran please educate Donald Trump on how TPP works for Kansas?
Waterboarding, or worse, is not interrogation. It’s vengeance, and Trump has made clear his desire for revenge. As a war crime, it may make the practice an impeachable offense. Pompeo’s apparent embrace of it is beyond disheartening.
Trump won fair and square and is orchestrating an impressive transition. It’s “Saturday Night Live,” Stephen Colbert and other empty heads that are acting like buffoons. Their personal insecurities are evident in their derisiveness.
Swamps are ecologically necessary, even metaphorically, and we don’t drain them anymore. But who will drain the cesspool of conflicts of interest and ecologically subversive policies starting to swamp Washington?
When you can’t think for yourself, and you ingest a steady diet of fear and paranoia, you vote for Democrats – the dishonest, deplorable Democrats.
I’m not against the Second Amendment. But Trump and many of his supporters should spend a little less time obsessing about it and a little more learning about the First Amendment.
The real reason young people are protesting is that they wanted everything handed to them, as they have become accustomed. Their parents coddled them and probably still are.
If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Trump and Mike Pence will now experience all the hate that President Obama has endured for the past eight years.
Trump is losing what respect I had for him by insisting artists apologize for expressing their dissent to an elected official.
I’m retired, and I don’t want Republicans to mess with Social Security or Medicare.
Show me one time when privatizing a governmental agency or program has resulted in saving money and better service.
Songbirds are protected. Shouldn’t the cats owner be responsible for the songbirds that their cat kills? Dog owners are supposed to be responsible for their dogs when they run loose.
To Chiefs supporters: It’s the quarterback, stupid. Or the lack of one, I should say.
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
