Opinion Line (Nov. 26)

So we’re supposed to shop small businesses this weekend, even though Democratic politicians, teachers and the other Brownback haters spent the past year painting small business owners as opportunistic tax cheats?
Shame on all of the fast food stores that were open Thanksgiving Day. The same goes for retail stores. Maybe your employees would show more loyalty if you treated them like you would want to be treated.
The Dakota Access pipeline protesters get water canons turned on them and rubber bullets fired at them. They are trying to preserve what’s left of their sacred lands and burial grounds. But the Trump protesters get what? What misguided fury on the wrong protesters.
Donald Trump is not draining the swamp. On the contrary, he is filling it with alligators that have scary and far-reaching teeth.
I’m more comfy with the type of people Trump is selecting to key positions than the kids “too young to shave” that President Obama originally picked.
Trump lives a 6-karat gold-plated life. Wipe your feet on the way out.
You know the difference between Republicans and Democrats? Class. It sure is showing up now.
Obama tells Trump he must stand up to Vladimir Putin. Yeah, like he did to Bashar Assad with his red line?
Obama didn’t keep his campaign promises? Yeah, because the Republican Congress, in its fury, promised to stop anything Obama wanted to do to help the American people. It stonewalled on everything.
Columnist Leonard Pitts is one of the reasons I continue my expensive daily subscription to The Eagle. He has a lifetime of experiences that I can’t always relate to, but we white Americans need to hear.
I have always respected Pitts, even though I have at times disagreed with him about some things. However, after reading his Nov. 21 column, I will in the future write him off as just another spoiled brat throwing a temper tantrum.
What a wonderful production of “Christmas Letters” by the Forum Theatre. Support live, local theater.
