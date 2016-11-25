Opinion Line (Nov. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
A co-worker and I counted, and seven of the 31 cars in our company parking lot have Oklahoma license plates. Most of these have been this way for several years, scofflaws thumbing their collective noses at those of us stupid enough to follow the rules.
As much as I would like to get rid of Kris Kobach from Kansas, I love my country more. Having him doing his malevolent damage to the whole country horrifies me.
Dear Mr. Trump: Please take Gov. Sam Brownback, too. Sincerely, Kansas.
Those on the far left are really showing their colors, aren’t they?
The sheer hypocrisy of President-elect Trump and his supporters’ screams about the Clinton Foundation while ignoring of his clear, multiple conflicts of interest is mind boggling.
President Obama out. Hillary Clinton out. Donald Trump in. It’s a win-win-win for America.
In Sunday School this week, I taught children how King David served the lame Mephibosheth (Jonathan’s son). I couldn’t help recalling how Trump mocked a disabled reporter. What have we Christians done?
I am a white, middle-aged, beer-swilling, gun-toting Christian male, and I voted for Trump. I’m also a salaried software engineer for a major Aerospace corporation. I’m proud of who I am and what I do. I apologize for nothing.
A recent Opinion Line contributor favorably compared President-elect Trump to the Pied Piper leading the rats out of Washington, D.C. If you bother to actually read the story, you will find out how that worked out for everyone else. (Spoiler: not well.)
I haven’t heard if the Hollywood and celebrity loons and haters who threatened to leave the country when Donald Trump won have left yet. I hope they climb on a bus and drive to Cuba.
The good news is “Duck Dynasty” is leaving the airways. The bad news is they’re moving into the White House.
Wichita State University President John Bardo should announce that the return of football is no longer on the table. He should then announce the expansion of Charles Koch Arena will proceed when planning is complete.
