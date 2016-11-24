Opinion Line (Nov. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
What a beautiful fall with the many variety of trees showing off their fabulous colors. We are so lucky to enjoy nature’s beauty this time of year.
I wish those Oklahoma oil companies would quit fracking. Look what they’ve done in Japan now.
Surely Donald Trump can find a place in his administration that will suit Kris Kobach. He could create a new department called the Bureau to Prevent our Opponents from Voting.
With all the Kansans whom Trump is looking at for his Cabinet, he should consider Sen. Pat Roberts for secretary of Aging.
Maybe those complaining about the left because of the protests missed the calls by some on the right for a revolution if Trump lost. Complain all you want, but please stop pretending this was just another ordinary election.
Liberals make me laugh and cry. I laugh because they all are whining, and I cry because of what they have done to this country the past eight years.
Why is the Opinion Line so full of Obama hate? Employment is up, home sales are up, your freedoms are secure. Maybe you are confusing what Gov. Sam Brownback has done to Kansas with what Obama has done for the country.
If President Obama wants a Legacy, he’d better buy one from Subaru. Better yet, get the taxpayers to buy it for him.
Columnist Leonard Pitts is right on again. If this country “comes together” to support a man who 60 percent of the American public considers unfit to be president and who is a bigot and misogynist supported by the Ku Klux Klan, then we are in more trouble than I thought.
Nothing brightens my day more than seeing Leonard Pitts in full-meltdown mode, with all of his tolerance on display.
Kudos to the cast of “Hamilton” for calling attention to Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s deplorable record on human rights.
Good news for Hillary Clinton supporters: Your participation trophies are in the mail.
