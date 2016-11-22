Opinion Line (Nov. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
He may not be your choice for president, but he is your president. So stop acting like petulant children, buck up, and deal with it like we have for the past eight years.
We now have a president-elect who was second in votes beginning to destroy all the positive gains of the past eight years.
Instead of introducing a bill to abolish the Electoral College, how about introducing a bill barring corrupt politicians from being eligible to run for the highest office of the United States?
Two years from now it’s going to very difficult to find someone (who isn’t wearing a red hat and a tailored black uniform) who will admit to having voted for Donald Trump.
The Democrats are something else. Instead of saying, “Let’s help get the country back on track and make it truly a better place,” they’re strictly trying to figure out why they lost and how to prevent it again and trying to buy voters.
As the incidents of attacks against Muslims and blacks rise, it’s time for a new slogan: Make America hate again.
Only Obama would take a world victory tour to brag about his failed agenda and policies.
Would I sound like a lobbyist if I said I wanted to donate packing boxes to all the people soon to exit the White House?
Columnist Leonard Pitts is far from an academic, and hardly a critical thinker. His commentaries are nothing more than him waving pom-poms for black America. There was zero analysis or self- or party-reflection after this election.
Be prepared for water rates to rise. Someone must pay for Spirit AeroSystems’ water conservation plan.
A recent commentary stated farmers should be exempt from water regulations. I agree. Farmers should also be exempt from any farm subsidies and phony crop insurance programs.
I can honestly say that I don’t remember that last time I had any public library materials past due. I even make special trips to return items when there are holds on them. If only others would show me the same courtesy.
