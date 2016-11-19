Opinion Line (Nov. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So President-elect Trump could possibly take both Sam Brownback and Kris Kobach off our hands here in Kansas? If that had been one of his campaign promises, he might have gotten my vote.
Donald Trump was right. The election was rigged. The candidate with the most votes lost. Why don’t we fix this and become a real democracy?
Again voter turnout was terrible — only 55 percent, a 20-year low. With so much complaining about our rights, not exercising them is just a shame.
The religious right has given us a immoral president.
Trump getting elected is all about jobs.
If you drink domestic beer from a can, you probably voted for Trump. If you would never even consider drinking beer from a can, you probably voted for Hillary Clinton.
President Obama’s greatest legacy as president is helping get Trump elected.
Obama didn’t run on a platform of hate and fear, and he didn’t insult and/or threaten every demographic except his own. People have every right to peacefully protest Trump.
Any student anywhere in the country who leaves school in any form of protest against the president-elect should be given the choice of doing so or continuing their current chances of graduating.
January 20, 2025, is the day Mike Pence will be sworn in as the 46th president of the USA.
Is it Trump-Pence or Trump Penance?
Every day I wake up, and read the same bitter remarks from both sides of the political aisle. Solution: Legalize marijuana. Only by retaining our youths and generating money might this state rebuild and rebrand.
I am a ticket holder for Wichita State men’s basketball and pay SASO dues. I do not like it that some of the men on the team look at the floor during the playing of the National Anthem. If I am supporting a scholarship, they need to support our flag.
What? I can’t make and sell unlicensed gun silencers in Kansas? How will we keep the noise down in Old Town and Valley Center?
There’s not much that announces I’m going to commit a crime more than carrying a backpack into most stores.
