Opinion Line (Nov. 19)

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia' Pause

2:29 Woman killed, infant missing

2:50 VarsityKansas.com 2-minute drill (11/18/16)

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

4:52 Rep. Mike Pompeo calls on imams to disavow terrorism

0:35 White Barn debuts at Bradley Fair and Bath and Body Works reopens

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

1:39 Who is BTK?

0:45 Victoria's Secret and Pink reopen at Bradley Fair