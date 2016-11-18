Opinion Line (Nov. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Why don’t we quit tearing up Donald Trump? Give him a chance. There’s no way he could do worse than President Obama.
It is in the best interests of the country for Trump to be a great president, but a part of me can’t help hoping that the lemmings who voted for him get the disaster they deserve.
Stop whining about the popular vote. Millions stopped voting when they saw Trump was winning. Besides, Trump would have won by a landslide if illegal aliens weren’t allowed to vote. Hope he changes that.
Dear President Trump: When the deportations start, please start in Kansas.
After doing such a good job on voter suppression and handing Humpty Trumpty the election, Kris Kobach may be richly rewarded with a new job. Please, take him!
People were justifiably angry that politicians of both parties have been puppets of corporations and billionaires for far too long. But how was electing one of the puppet masters supposed to help?
After I get settled in my new home in Canada, I will send you my address so you can write and tell me how great things are in your all-white Christian nation.
I see where KU is providing therapy dogs for students who are upset over the election. It’s a good thing we aren’t relying on these kids to storm the beaches of Normandy to fight the Nazis.
America has been through some tough terrain before. Together we can get through the next four years. Remember 2000? We can survive this, too.
Commissioner Tim Norton ran a positive campaign. His opponent Michael O’Donnell’s campaign was totally negative, and he won. People say they disapprove of negative campaigning but elect candidates that employ it.
If I will get a ticket for driving my car in the bike lane, why don’t bicyclists get a ticket for riding on the sidewalk?
Maybe if you put down that drink, food, makeup or cigarette and drop the cellphone from the other hand, you could steer, use your turn signals, look in front of you and even look at the speedometer once in a while.
