Opinion Line (Nov. 13)

I’m laughing hard at all the lefties crying about Donald Trump and talking about moving to Canada. Shows how much they love their country. We’ve had a communist in the White House for eight years, and I stuck it out.
The patients are in charge of the asylum.
Does stronger together mean sharing a moving van as you are leaving the country?
I guess no one told the Republicans to be careful what you wish for.
Thank you, America, for not allowing the media and Hollywood to tell you who you should elect for president.
Every woman who voted for Trump should lose their right to vote. Welcome back to inequality.
After eight long years, our national nightmare is finally over.
Is this what America really is – hateful, misogynistic and racist? Americans should be a ashamed.
Takeaway: The American people are not stupid. The pundits are not always right.
Our threat level just turned orange.
Finally, we don’t have to listen to Hillary Clinton’s screeching anymore.
A sexist, bigoted degenerate wins by 60 electoral votes? I hope all those who voted for this egomaniac are happy, because they’ve sold America down the river.
The stock on pantsuits just dropped.
I wonder how President Trump will reward FBI Director James Comey for handing him the election?
Sometimes you have to take two steps backwards (the two terms of President Obama) before you can take one step forward (the election of President Trump).
The fact that these elections are so very close and so bitter should prove to the country that we need to go back toward the center. Otherwise, we will continue to flip-flop every eight years and accomplish little.
I held my nose, and then didn’t vote for Trump or Clinton.
Dear Santa: For Christmas please bring me a time machine so I can bypass four years of Trump’s presidency. Because Trump has bullied others and lied so much this year, you don’t need to bring him any gold toilets for the White House.
My days are now devoid of political ads, and I have to settle for endless My Pillow ads to keep my blood boiling.
