Opinion Line (Nov. 12)

I’m too embarrassed to say whom I voted for. And you should be, too.
Once Donald Trump becomes president and has a Republican House and Senate (just like Gov. Sam Brownback has in Kansas), maybe he can do for the entire nation what Brownback has done for the Sunflower State. That will teach those Democrats a lesson.
I can’t wait until all of the hate-filled liberals give up their U.S. citizenship and move to Canada – or anywhere else. Making America great again by liberals leaving.
Democracy may have worked but truth was frequently victimized, because Trump was never held to the same standards as Hillary Clinton.
I threw up a little in my mouth when I voted. I puked when the results were announced.
To the wealthy elites, Hollywood celebrities, singers, liberal biased media, liberal newspapers and sanctuary cities that have stuffed their agendas down our throats for the past eight years: We rose up Tuesday night and spit you out.
In my 70 years I have never been so scared after an election as I am today. We are going to hell in a handbasket. I will pray for this country.
Because I didn’t vote for Clinton, does that make me a sexist pig?
This presidential election confirms that Americans who voted for Trump are bigots, sexist, greedy and bullies. God help our country.
Here’s mud in your eye, Hillary.
This is our final and complete undoing. A rapid gut-wrenching nosedive into solid granite. Our nation will probably not survive at this level of catastrophe. The future from here on out will be pure hell, with no end in sight.
We’re not through with the Clintons yet. There will be hearings and trials and denials and stuff, and then maybe a pardon when President Obama is going out the door.
Why did our ballot include a constitutional amendment to preserve the right to hunt, but not a constitutional amendment to prohibit abortion? If Republicans can propose one, what keeps them from proposing the other?
Now that the election is finally over, politicians will finally concentrate on their most important task: campaigning to get re-elected in 2018.
