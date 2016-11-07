Opinion Line (Nov. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
City leaders, don’t you dare allocate the money from the sale of the Hyatt Regency for more road construction. This town is polluted with orange cones, and nobody is working in the zones. Use it for the new ballpark.
Is not filling a new ballpark superior to not filling an old one? I wonder if driving on a smooth, newly paved street is superior to driving on what we have now. We may never know.
Mayor Jeff Longwell’s comments justifying a new baseball stadium were really shallow. Are the Cubs having trouble filling their 100-year-old park?
I voted early. And for the first time in 50 years, I left one contest blank. I refuse to hold my nose and vote for either presidential candidate. Surely the American public deserved better.
Donald Trump promised that under his presidency, there would be no more crime or violence. If Trump can really pull this off, then he should withdraw support of the Second Amendment, because guns will not be needed.
Hillary Clinton would do a better job of leading the country from jail than Trump would do from the mental institution.
Before casting your vote, listen to Fox Business News for a day or two and get a true look at what is happening in our country. It could have a serious impact on your future.
If there were a billion volumes of Clinton e-mails, that wouldn’t make Trump stink any less.
Clinton doesn’t want to “drain the swamp” of corruption in which she lives, but Trump would.
Those young people the Carr brothers killed were good kids with bright futures waiting ahead. Vote “no” on retaining the justices who spit on their graves.
It’s doubtful the families of the Carr brothers victims are paying for all the “vote no” signs and television ads trying to boot out the current Kansas Supreme Court justices. So who is paying for them?
Shame on the Kansas Republican Party for sending hate mail suggesting that we should fear our Muslim neighbors.
Selfies shouldn’t be allowed when voting for a number of reasons, including that they keep that person there longer than necessary, delaying the other voters unnecessarily.

