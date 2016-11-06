Opinion Line (Nov. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Iran’s supreme leader criticized our presidential candidates. Finally something we can agree on.
Regardless of how this all turns out, I just made history by voting for the first female to have ever won the presidential nomination of a major party. Until the 1920s, women in this country were denied the right to vote. We’re slowly making progress.
Sure, Hillary Clinton leads in the polls. That’s because many of the Donald Trump supporters are at work when the polling calls come.
A vote against Trump is a vote against every touchy, leering creep who has ever been, is, or will ever be.
Voting for Clinton is like spilling milk in your car – you will never get rid of the smell.
Make America care about facts again.
Where can I contribute to WikiLeaks?
I couldn’t complete today’s Sudoku puzzle. I think activist judges, the liberal Eastern Establishment news agencies, anti-gun folks, the Democratic Party and the Affordable Care Act rigged the outcome.
If Clinton wins the election, I’m leaving the country and moving to New York.
This election is not about Clinton’s e-mails or Trump’s propensity for groping women. It is about the fact that Trump wants to do to America what Gov. Sam Brownback did to Kansas. Remember that, and then go vote.
Sunshine Sam already has a crony Legislature, and now he wants a crony court. How successful has the Legislature been? And this is who you want leading the court?
I don’t have a law degree. Who am I to decide if the Kansas Supreme Court justices are performing their jobs correctly?
Are Kansas Republican Party leaders walking around barefoot, using quill pens and stitching their own American flags? If not, then they are supporting Communist China with their dollars. What hypocrites.
If you vote for Rep. Mike Pompeo, nothing changes, including his old Army boot ads. A vote for Dan Giroux is a vote for change in Kansas.
When Michael O’Donnell loses the Sedgwick County Commission election, what district will he move to this time in order to run for office again?
I’m getting really sick of hearing “I approve this message.”
