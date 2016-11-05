Opinion Line (Nov. 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Whom does a person vote for when there is no “lesser of two evils”?
I’ve waited years for Hillary Clinton to become president just to see columnist Cal Thomas’ head explode. Please don’t take this away from me.
Clinton’s chickens finally came home to roost. Her incredible greed led to incredible stupidity – now open for all with eyes to see.
So now Clinton not only has to beat Donald Trump, she also has to beat the rogue FBI director.
Looks like both Bill and Hillary Clinton have Weiner problems.
Most major newspapers in the nation, conservative and liberal, have endorsed Clinton. Trump has been endorsed by the KKK newspaper. Go figure why.
To me the scariest thing about this election is the number of people who know Clinton is a liar and a crook but will vote for her anyway.
The U.S. government is not a for-profit enterprise. A businessman who profits from bankruptcy and underpays contracts with his suppliers is the last person we want in the White House.
Donna Brazile is just as dishonest as Clinton.
The Republican Party has built a tent so big there’s room for Russia.
We do recognize, don’t we, that the Trump economic plan is the Brownback plan?
With Gov. Sam Brownback’s approval ratings at an all time low, one wonders why voters might give him the power to appoint five new Supreme Court justices.
It is sad that those whose loved ones were victims of the Carr brothers are attempting to influence voters not to vote for the Supreme Court justices, whose moral duty is to be fair and just to all without discrimination.
Kudos to Sedgwick County Commissioner Tim Norton for campaign ads that are positive, stating his accomplishments.
This week it is trick or treat, and next week it is trick or Trump. Same, same.
To the trick-or-treaters who visited my neighborhood: Thank you for the dirty diapers in the street.
I am so disappointed in my neighbors. Out of 12 houses, there were only two of us giving out candy to the trick-or-treaters. Come on, help spread some joy and excitement.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments