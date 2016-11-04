Opinion Line (Nov. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Philip Morris really regrets not getting a smoking-rights amendment into the Kansas Constitution before all the hoo-ha about cancer started.
To the far-right Republicans who still support Trump: If you want a preview of what the country would look during a Trump presidency, you only need to review Roman history during the reign of Caligula.
Democrats’ health care mandate is a disaster. Democrats’ economy is a disaster. Democrats’ race relations are a disaster. Democrats’ job plan is a disaster. It’s time for a change in the White House.
Trump equals “Make America Hate Again.”
Trump will carry Kansas regardless of all the lies Clinton supporters spread. I support Trump and feel confident in my choice, so I don’t feel the need to dispute everything the morons say.
Some people have chosen to be very angry for the past eight years. Will they stay angry for another four or eight years? Life is too short to stay angry.
How about all Clinton voters pay for Obamacare and turn in their guns? Trump voters can continue living with freedom.
The first time I heard Trump say he doesn’t read books, I knew I could never vote for him.
I will be casting my ballot to remove those Kansas Supreme Court justices who overturned the sentences of death row murderers. This is my way of apologizing to the families and the jurors.
If the Kansas Supreme Court justices are unseated in the upcoming election, then Gov. Sam Brownback will proclaim Kansas to be the Kingdom of Kansas, and he will be king.
