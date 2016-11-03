Opinion Line (Nov. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I carry a weapon, and I will not use the gun lockers at the Sedgwick County Courthouse. There will be accidents with someone unloading a weapon. This is inviting disaster.
We can’t change Washington (Congress) if we don’t change the people we send there.
With all the scandals of the Clintons, I can’t breathe.
The things said about Hillary Clinton are mostly lies and propaganda put out by the Republican Party. Donald Trump’s lies come right out of his own mouth. Don’t facts mean anything anymore? How can anyone support him?
Anyone who pulls the lever on Election Day for Clinton will be responsible for setting up this country for all the blatant corruption and destruction that will follow.
Stop with the “it was one tape 11 years ago” excuse. Trump has made similar comments many other times when he knew the mics were on. They do reflect who he is and what he thinks about women.
I bought some Tic Tacs. For some reason, I don’t get the same effect as Trump does with them.
Clinton wants everybody to vote early before more e-mails reveal how big of a liar and crook she is.
The fact that Russia, through WikiLeaks, is trying to influence our national election should upset every American. Trump should be disqualified unless we see from his tax returns if he is indebted to the oligarchs and Vladimir Putin.
I will vote after the election with my money by never buying anything with the Trump name on it.
I have concluded that the “mainstream media” are not biased either left or right. Instead, they are biased in favor of a close election, because that is what increases viewership and advertising revenues, including revenues from political ads.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and their minions are to blame for the immigration problems. This organization desires cheap labor. It definitely won’t support E-Verify.
Many people claim voting for a third-party candidate is wasting your vote. That is exactly what the two-party system wants you to believe.
I think back to when I didn’t have enough experience.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments