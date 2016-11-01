Opinion Line (Nov. 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Thank God for the World Series, as I now have something to take my mind off the upcoming election. Can I be lucky enough that the Series will go seven games?
It is clear that the Eastern Establishment liberal media are trying to rig the World Series for the Cubs. I will accept the outcome of the Series, but only if the Indians win.
Sedgwick County asked the FBI to help with a fraud investigation. Why? The Clinton investigation shows that the FBI is either corrupt, incompetent or both.
I wonder why WikiLeaks has never hacked Donald Trump’s e-mails.
Do you really want someone sitting in the White House whom law enforcement is actively investigating for crimes? Do you think that’s good for the country?
Trump gives voice to sexism, racism, bigotry and bullying. He belongs in Venezuela.
Will President Obama have to pardon Hillary Clinton so she can be president?
An Opinion Line comment asked how Clinton will feel when all the “deplorables” vote on Nov. 8. Answer: Just as I will – grateful for all the sane and sensible.
Like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Kansas Supreme Court is loaded with activist judges who legislate from the bench. We have a chance to form a more balanced court on Nov. 8. Reject all but Caleb Stegall.
Rep. Joe Seiwert, R-Wichita, says that blacks are free to “go wherever they believe is more free and nonracist.” He just confirmed that racism is here.
Hurray for Kelly Schuhs, who rescued Ninja, the lost cat of a Florida family. She is our kind of person, and a hero to that family.
The front page of a newspaper should cover local and national news, not cat stories.
I had to laugh when I saw the picture of the kids under their desks during an earthquake drill. This is the same drill we did in the 1950s in case of an atomic bomb.
They can have my candy corn when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments