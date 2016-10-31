Opinion Line (Oct. 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Tired of a government that doesn’t work? Blame the electorate. The people who do vote put most of Congress back in every two years. Then realize that only about half of the Americans eligible to vote even participate.
Faced with any challenge to his actions, Donald Trump always doubles down. No wonder he lost his casinos.
Trump insulted select groups, while Hillary Clinton insulted all of us through her wholesale access to our government through her pay-to-play scheme.
Trump’s election bid reminds me of the old “Dead Skunk” song by Loudon Wainwright III. The lyrics “stinking to high heaven” pretty much sum it up, along with the GOP. For sure you need to “roll up your window and hold your nose.”
Trump is crude but Clinton is corrupt. I can live with crude.
I wanted to believe Trump, but look at the race, folks. Trump handed the presidency to Clinton. They both can have a good laugh at the people of this country.
Now that Trump’s door to the presidency is almost closed, does that also mean that America won’t be great again?
The Kansas national office holders have all jumped on the Trump bandwagon, proving they are no more fit to hold office than Trump. Vote Libertarian.
Some people want us to believe it’s a bad thing that Gov. Sam Brownback could have the opportunity to appoint Kansas Supreme Court justices. But they are amazingly silent over the possibility of Clinton, God forbid, appointing U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Instead of more Supreme Court nominees who are pseudo-originalists, like Antonin Scalia, we need people who read the Constitution’s amendments for their history and just as they are written – in particular, the Second Amendment.
Brownback’s tax policies are a great big failure. He has emptied the state highway fund to cover his failures because he has senators voting for his policies, such as Mike Petersen. This is the reason you should not vote for Petersen.
Concerning the recent commentary “Base U.S. energy policy on reality, not hyperbole”: Please refrain from using hyperbole to complain about hyperbole.
