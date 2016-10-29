Opinion Line (Oct. 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People believe logical, rational thinking is great – if it agrees with their preconceived ideas.
This is the first election I remember in which TV ads and yard signs don’t tell you which party the candidate belongs to. Are they all that ashamed to be associated with their party?
President Obama brags about the 20 million citizens he thinks are helped by Obamacare but fails to mention the hundreds of millions it hurts.
Hillary Clinton’s TV ad says we are supposed to be afraid of Donald Trump having his finger on “the button.” I thought that was the whole point of having nuclear weapons. Everyone is supposed to be afraid.
The National Rifle Association is lying again about Clinton taking guns away, just as it did when President Obama was a candidate.
If Clinton wins the election, I will seek political asylum in Haiti. At least there I can get food, shelter and medical help through the highly respected Clinton Foundation.
You’d think Trump wouldn’t trash women, veterans (Sen. John McCain ‘s brave military service) and minorities at the same time he’s running for president. But then again, the election is rigged – unless he wins.
The field FBI agents are patting themselves on the back for indicting three no-name guys who didn’t physically do harm. While at the FBI headquarters, those agents hold their heads in shame for nor indicting a big name who did, in fact, commit harm.
It is a true sign of a narcissist to blame everyone else when things go wrong.
Kansas’ “Stand Your Ground Law” will be defined by two cases to be heard by the Kansas Supreme Court. That’s a compelling reason to vote “no” on retaining the current activist justices who have often ignored our laws and constitution.
Conservatives keep saying it’s easy for people to live off “handouts” from the government. If that’s so, I don’t understand why there are so many homeless people and families.
Attention, people in the pit at Intrust Bank Arena: If you didn’t get there early, you don’t get the railing. Just because you’re a girl doesn’t mean that I give up my spot.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments