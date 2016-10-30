Opinion Line (Oct. 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Because of Gov. Sam Brownback’s goofy experiment in tax and social engineering, our state is now known as Kansasvania.
Living in Kansas, under the present circumstances, is completely depressing. It’s like being a character in a David Lynch film who is required to endlessly watch one-star movies on a 50-year-old black-and-white TV.
Donald Trump’s past is full of sexist and racist behavior. Hillary Clinton’s past is full of secrecy, lies and political-insider behavior. I hate both, but we have seen our country survive racism and sexism. Can we survive a president who disregards the law?
Brag about attacking women for sexual gratification, threaten to sue them for telling about it, and run for president to make America great again? The present great America will not stoop so low as to elect this pervert.
I wish one of the pollsters would call me for my opinion. I would tell them what I think about a pathological liar who is married to a sexual predator.
Trump’s massive but amazingly fragile ego is a glaring weakness that U.S. adversaries could easily exploit.
I’m voting for Trump because he is the lesser of two evils. His actions, while disgusting at best, never led to anyone’s death – unlike Clinton. Benghazi, anyone?
I don’t understand the far right’s religious monopoly in politics, especially regarding economics and welfare. If Jesus spoke in Washington, D.C., about aiding the poor and denounced greed and wealth, these same people would call him a lazy communist.
Most evangelicals say they will vote for a man who treats the Ten Commandments as his bucket list. What deeply held religious beliefs do they have left for me to respect?
I wish there was sufficient time left for me to move and re-register so I could cast my vote against Michael O’Donnell for Sedgwick County Commission.
Why did they scan my driver’s license to vote when I had a valid voter registration card? So Kris Kobach can know and track how I vote?
Anyone remember a guy named Dewey?
Show me a person who likes to wear flip-flops, and I’ll show you a person destined for knee replacements.
