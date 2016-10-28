Opinion Line (Oct. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It’s interesting that the state legislators who voted for Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policies aren’t publicly asking for his support in this election. If they win, I’m sure that they will be soaking in his misguided advice again after the election.
I sure feel better now that Tim Keck, acting secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, has assured us that, indeed, the sun is shining in Kansas.
How awful that the way current employees and retirees of USD 259 found out about needing to change primary care doctors is through the news media.
I would much rather live next door to a mountain lion than a Republican.
Values voters got quite a bargain in Donald Trump.
What Trump said 11 years ago cannot possibly hurt you, but what Hillary Clinton can do in the next eight years sure can.
Could Trump be related to Bill Cosby?
How do you think Clinton will feel when all the nasty “deplorables” get out and vote on Nov. 8?
I was married to a nasty woman once and kicked her out of the house.
If Trump loses the election, he will sue the people of the United States.
To all Kansas Democrats who support Clinton, one question: If Clinton were a Republican, would you still vote for her?
Maybe Trump is right about the election being rigged. After all, how else did he get the Republican nomination?
I don’t care if you have leprosy and your body parts are dropping off. Get out and vote for Trump on Nov. 8 before the country starts to resemble you.
We vote for both women and men for political office because we want the best, and gender has no bearing on who’s best.
If there has ever been a more appropriate time to do a write-in when voting for president, this would be the time. Fred Flintstone would be a better choice.
Les Osterman has no contact information in his mailers to the constituents of the 97th House District. I guess the only contact he’s expecting is from Brownback.
The clear choice for change in Senate District 27 is Tony Hunter. In House District 105, it is Cammie Funston. They will be a voice for the people.
A vote for Dan Giroux is a vote for a representative of the middle class.
Is Michael O’Donnell an opportunist? Did he intentionally move into District 2 so he could run for Sedgwick County Commission?
Girl Scouts should come up with a celery and peanut butter cookie. I’d buy a truckload.
