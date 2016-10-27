Opinion Line (Oct. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We just received our annual health care insurance renewal for 2017. The monthly premium jumped from $1,009 to $1,553 – more than 50 percent. How is that even possible under President Obama’s Affordable Care Act? Unbelievable.
I mourn the loss of the Menninger Foundation, as Secretary of State Kris Kobach is in dire need of its services. However, paranoia is difficult to treat, even by the best psychiatrists. Sadly, he is not the only person in our Statehouse out of touch with reality.
The Kansas Supreme Court is just more in-your-face proof that there should be term limits for all elected and appointed offices in this country.
The four justices up for retention who voted to overturn the Carr brothers’ death penalty did so based on their personal ideology, not the law. This is not a Gov. Sam Brownback conspiracy. Do not vote to retain these justices.
Considering Brownback’s incredibly low approval rating, it’s amazing how many people would vote “no” on retaining judges and justices and then give Brownback the authority to choose their replacements.
The one good thing about Donald Trump is that he has exposed the utter hypocrisy of the religious right.
As a presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton has called some people irredeemable. If she becomes president, who else would make this list? You or your loved ones? No person is beyond redemption. Do we want this belief in a leader?
I would not call some of Trump’s supporters deplorable, but I do think they should get an education. They should at least read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and not just the Second Amendment.
Everyone can see how low Clinton will go to win. She is one deplorable person. I can’t figure out why she would want Bill Clinton anywhere near the White House after all his shenanigans while he was president. My vote is for Trump.
I can’t in good conscience vote for Clinton or Trump. One is as evil as the other. So I have no choice but to let this election go by and not vote for either one. Too bad.
Democrats appeal to people’s intellect and sense of fair play. The Republicans don’t, and seem proud of that fact.
I think the United States should be cut down the middle with a wall – Democrats on one half and Republicans on the other half. I’ll give Democrats about a month until they try crawling over the wall to the other side.
I think we need an additional requirement for presidential candidates: a mental evaluation.
