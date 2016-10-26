Opinion Line (Oct. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback and Senate President Susan Wagle have created a great business opportunity to own a moving company, as thousands of teachers, college grads and others flee the state to find a decent job. As an added bonus, you don’t have to pay taxes on the profits.
Sen. Ty Masterson and Rep. Pete DeGraaf are the biggest “yes men” of Brownback. A vote for them is a vote for Brownback’s failed policies. Let us get back to common sense instead of ideology.
Just when you think the presidential race is the epitome of craziness, the Sedgwick County Commission votes to spend $65,000 for gun lockers in the courthouse.
Who are these imaginary people Commissioner Jim Howell claims are in favor of spending real taxpayers’ money for gun lockers? No evidence exists to support such a waste of time and money.
Sedgwick County Commission District 2 voters : Why would east-side Wichita “ big money” be backing Michael O’Donnell? Those people do not know nor have ever lived in District 2. Are they trying to buy some kind of influence?
If we vote for Donald Trump, can we also impeach him afterward and celebrate with President Mike Pence? Win.
The corruption and collusion among the Hillary Clinton campaign, FBI, State Department and most of the media is appalling. We have only one chance to stop it – at the voting booth.
By saying he will only support an election result if he wins, the Republican presidential candidate proved he cares not a whit about the democratic process. A petulant child in charge of this country is not what we need.
Before you vote, think about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancies coming up. If you want a balanced court that protects everyone’s rights, vote Trump. If you want a biased court that supports liberal ideas only, vote Clinton.
How can any right-minded person support the Trump-Putin ticket?
This presidential race is a good example of why there are no good candidates. The debates were nothing more than personal attacks and character assaults. Why would any decent candidate want to be subject to this?
Now that our society is all about moral outrage over Trump’s comments 11 years ago, I am sure we will see a huge reduction in the filth that pervades our entertainment and music.
The only good thing I can say about an election year is that Christmas advertising has not been shoved down our throats in August.
Whatever happened to “quiet” in libraries?
