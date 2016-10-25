Opinion Line (Oct. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I watched “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” and then the final presidential debate. I couldn’t tell which was which.
Who cares if Donald Trump doesn’t accept the results of the election? Since when has reality depended on his acceptance?
Why would Trump promise unequivocally to accept the election results when Democrats are notorious for stealing elections? That’s silly.
I knew election fraud would come up in the national election once I read that Kris Kobach was advising the Trump campaign.
Trump is correct in saying the election is fixed. It is fixed by the bias and collusion of the mainstream media to get Hillary Clinton elected president.
How do you think Trump is going to feel when all the “nasty women” get out and vote on Nov. 8?
Change the symbol of the Democratic Party from a jackass to an ostrich. In order to support Clinton, you have to have your head under the sand.
Trump running for president reminds me of a famous job interview joke. Employer: We need an experienced welder to do spot welding on nuclear missiles. What welding experience do you have? Applicant: I’ve never welded anything, but I get along great with people.
As Bob Dole said, “The Clintons aren’t pure either.”
It’s amazing how many geniuses have been created since the invention of the internet.
