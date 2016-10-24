Opinion Line (Oct. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
In your hearts you gotta know that anyone whom Sam Brownback and Kris Kobach are supporting (Donald Trump) just has to be a bummer.
If this country puts Hillary Clinton in the White House, it deserves everything it gets.
Math is a mainstream media conspiracy against Trump. Only the elites use math.
Don’t let the mudslinging determine your choice. Cast your vote on issues: our national debt, our immigration policy, the U.S. Supreme Court replacements, our nation’s sovereignty vs. one-world government.
Clinton’s e-mails prove she is a lifelong, hardworking, dedicated Democratic politician. Trump’s tweets prove he is a thin-skinned, egotistical bozo.
Why was President Obama’s campaign staff geniuses when they used social media to connect with their supporters, but Trump is vilified for using social media to connect with his supporters?
If, at this point, you are still voting for Trump, it’s time to admit that you are just anti-Democrat.
We no longer have a free press in this country. What we have are a bunch of Democrat Party hacks disguised as journalists who have decided they are going to take Trump out.
The real enemy in this election is fear. Run from anyone selling fear. They are trying to manipulate you and your vote. If they succeed, they have taken you for a sucker.
Ironically, liberals represent the old establishment group and the conservatives are the revolutionists.
Not until you explain to me how you will “limit the terms” of lobbyists and bureaucrats will I listen to your proposal to limit the terms of members of Congress.
It’s every American’s right to peacefully and legally protest if he or she perceives an injustice in our society. I don’t necessarily agree with the athletes kneeling during the national anthem, but they have the right to do it.
Young people don’t expect the average taxpayers to alleviate student debt. We expect the one-percenters and corporations to start paying their fair share. Some of that can be used to bail us out, just like we all bailed them out.
I predict that red power tie sales will drop drastically after Halloween.
