Opinion Line (Oct. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
You don’t feel safe and need your gun walking from your car to the door of the courthouse? Sounds like you are associated with some bad hombres.
When Hillary Clinton becomes president, the common slogan “God bless America” will need to be changed to “God forgive America.”
Donald Trump has said that we’ve had widespread voter fraud, and his supporters believe it. Do his Kansas supporters also believe that we should look into how our two Kansas Republican senators and four Kansas Republican representatives got elected?
Clinton is just more bacteria for our county’s illnesses. Trump, although not FDA approved, might be the remedy.
We have always had great male presidents, so why would we even consider electing a female as our country’s next president?
Eight years ago, conservative Republicans made a cynical decision to obstruct federal government and sow fear and hate among their constituents. This presidential campaign is an example that you reap what you sow. One hopes they’ve learned their lesson.
I’m an evangelical Christian conservative woman who abhors Trump’s language but who has the sense to see the bigger picture. The critical issues to me are appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court, fighting terrorism and growing the economy. I could never vote for Clinton in light of that.
In two years, Gov. Sam Brownback’s questionable policies will come to an end, but if voters choose not to retain our present Kansas Supreme Court justices, he will have the opportunity to choose judges of his ilk, and his policies will last for decades.
We fell for Brownback. We’ll fall for Trump.
A candidate who can afford huge yard signs on nearly every Wichita corner and expensive TV ads must be funded by corporations that like corporate tax cuts, little environmental accountability and offshore banking and drilling privileges.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay needs to stick to what he was hired to do. Be the chief of police, not a politician. Politicians are elected, not hired.
I would rather obey the speed laws and be a hazard to those breaking them than break the speed laws and be a hazard to those obeying them.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments