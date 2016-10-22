Opinion Line (Oct. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are the best we have to offer, we are in serious trouble.
As long as illegal immigrants aren’t kept from voting, and as long as we have an “electoral college” instead a strict majority vote win, then, yes, the election is “rigged.”
If the election is as rigged as Trump says, then how did he manage to get the nomination? The voting system worked like it was supposed to – which, in his case, is too bad.
The election is clear. Either you choose the entrenched, corrupt insider or you care about our country and the world and reject her.
To all Kansas Republicans who support Trump, one question: If Trump were a Democrat, would you still vote for him? Think about it.
Trump has my vote because of what he says he will do for this country. I don’t approve of Clinton because of her actions and what she says she will do
Gov. Sam Brownback smeared Paul Davis for walking into a strip club when he was 24, but Brownback can somehow support Trump who is accused of assault.
A North Carolina GOP headquarters firebombed, Trump/Pence yard signs ripped out of the ground across the country, and dirt being dug up on anyone who runs for office. Is there no end to the lengths people go to try to intimidate voters?
The presidential election is like a reality show being brought to you by the “Dumbing Down of America” and starring the “Ugly American.”
Trump is no poker player. He always speaks before he thinks.
The next president likely will appoint several new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Their decisions will be generational. If you are conservative or liberal, think about the long-term decisions you want for American. Don’t get bogged down in petty politics.
Isn’t the better name for the Kansas for Justice group the “Kansas for Revenge” group?
I am an elderly lady, and neighbors on both sides of me have swimming pools. They have lots of company, loud laughter and music, kids yelling, doors slamming. And I love it. It is wonderful to hear families having fun.
