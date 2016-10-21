Opinion Line (Oct. 21)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Oh, happy day. No more presidential debates.
Why don’t we just admit we have taken this “anyone can be president” thing a little too far.
Idiot Al Gore supporters didn’t accept the outcome of his loss to President Bush.
After careful consideration of issues and candidates’ life histories, my vote in 2016 is for Hillary Clinton. The direction of our country is in severe danger when so many people fall for the rants of a delusional narcissist.
If the liberal Democrats succeed in taking the presidency, I won’t leave the country. I’ll become the biggest government leach possible and get mine before the collapse of our nation.
After the election, I expect Donald Trump to come out with a new line of wine. In fact, he has started whining about his loss already.
At the last office where I worked, the women not only used “locker room” language, they shared “beefcake” pictures on the internet. Those same women are the type who are outraged by Trump’s remarks yet overlook Bill Clinton’s lewdness.
To Senate President Susan Wagle and her Gov. Sam Brownback minions: If you’d been listening to us sooner, you wouldn’t be hearing from us now.
Brownback is every student who ever failed an assignment and then complained that it’s because the teacher doesn’t like him. I don’t accept that in my classroom, and I won’t accept it in November. Vote “yes” to retain our judges.
Now we’ve learned why the Kansas Supreme Court’s decisions have been full of holes when they reach the U.S. Supreme Court. The roof over its courtroom and chambers has been leaking.
Trying to change history by applying today’s standards of what is right and wrong to what was considered right or wrong 200 years ago is a complete waste of time and effort.
KU should withdraw from NCAA football. The money saved could be used to build and establish more “safe zones” on campus for the emotionally challenged student body and faculty.
Forget laps at Kansas Speedway. If you want to get a real thrill, I dare you to drive the speed limit on East 13th Street.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments