Opinion Line (Oct. 20)

I didn’t watch the debate Wednesday because I needed to change the strings on my guitar.
I do not think Hillary Clinton will be a great president or even a good president, but I know Donald Trump won’t be.
Ironically, while using the slogan “Stronger Together,” the Clintons are tearing apart the fabric of the United States and its citizens.
As the 2016 presidential campaign winds down, it is apparent that the GOP now stands for “grand old pervert.”
The election is not about Trump’s past but about America’s future.
God can work through anyone? Even a sinner like Trump? So if you are not voting for Clinton because she is worse than Trump, wouldn’t she be a better pick by God for becoming president?
There are only two kinds of voters: those with moral integrity and those still determined to vote for Clinton.
A Trump supporter knocked on my door and handed me a “Trump for president” flier. I feel so dirty.
I can’t wait until next year to see what theme Bill Clinton chooses to decorate the White House.
Sarah Palin would be a thousand times better than Clinton and a hundred times better than Trump.
While visiting from California, I was glad to read how the Wild West is alive in Wichita. Providing gun lockers for those going to court is very civilized. Perhaps Sedgwick County could also provide hitching posts out front and spittoons inside.
Now that’s a new one: young people leaving the state of Kansas because of slow internet service. What spoiled brats.
Enough with the singers who can’t sing trying to sing a song that can’t be sung. Let’s just play a recorded orchestral version of the national anthem at sporting events. And everybody should close their eyes so they can’t see who is standing, kneeling or sitting.
I can’t believe there are only 100,000 feral cats in Wichita. We have at least that many just on Fifth Street in Haysville.
