Opinion Line (Oct. 19)

Complaints abound of inadequate revenue to government at all levels in Kansas. Could it be that STAR bonds, IRBs, property tax abatements and other economic development tools are now starving government?
Seeing our (worst-ever) governor get re-elected, I predict the following election night report: “New results are in, and now Kansas remains the only state where Donald Trump is expected to carry the state.”
The Clintonites claim Trump’s supporters are violent, and yet it was a Republican office that was firebombed. It couldn’t be they told yet another lie, could it?
How can an evangelical, or other so-called “Christian,” possibly still be aligned with a self-absorbed, bigoted candidate who threatens a revolution if he is not elected?
A true Christian cannot vote for a candidate who believes it is all right to kill unborn babies.
I’ve always wondered what evangelical men talk about in private. Now I’m sorry to say I know.
Many Democrats consider John Kennedy and Bill Clinton as two of our greatest modern day presidents. Perhaps the sexual comments made by Trump years ago indicate he is qualified to be our next great president, or does that apply only to Democrats?
I don’t know when the presidential campaign became between Trump and Bill Clinton.
Just what good has the Clinton Foundation done for anyone except the Clintons?
President Roosevelt gave us “fireside chats.” Trump gives us daily “incendiary tweets.”
Trump will not be defeated by Clinton. He will be defeated by Donald Trump.
I can hardly wait for the Middle East countries to sue the U.S. for all the war atrocities during the past 15 years. Thank you, Congress, for overriding the president and opening the doors to massive lawsuits.
The Kansas Department of Insurance approved health insurance plan rate increases higher than the companies proposed. Whose money do they think they’re playing with? Absurdity in Topeka.
If you have a virus does it go viral?
