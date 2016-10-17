Opinion Line (Oct. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
This fiscal year is not starting out well for the Kansas budget. One idea to slow the bleeding out: Quit passing unconstitutional laws. This should be easy peasy but apparently isn’t.
An amendment giving us the constitutional right to hunt, fish or trap? Is someone trying to take away our ability to hunt? The state is drowning in debt and high taxes, and this is what we get? Sounds like something written by the gun lobby.
There are only two kinds of voters: Those with moral integrity, and those still determined to vote for Donald Trump.
There is only one thing more scary than the thought of three more months of President Obama, and that is four years of Hillary Clinton.
Perhaps Hillary didn’t knock out Trump in the second debate. She knew he would do it all by himself.
Could Clinton possibly offer us something besides “free stuff,” which only puts the country deeper in debt?
Imagine for a moment if Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio had been the Republican nominee. The race would have been much more mature. Sigh.
Democrats are your buddy until you disagree with them. Republicans aren’t standing behind their candidate. Arrogance and ignorance will result in all of us who want a better United States facing the dark hours ahead with Clinton and her staff.
Trump may not be our next president but he has done a great job emphasizing the problems facing our country today. He will have greatly changed politics of the future.
Isn’t it obvious that Trump cares only about himself. Gov. Sam Brownback can be put in the same category.
Those touting Rep. Mike Pompeo’s qualifications forget to mention his financial/taxation policies. Just like Brownback, Pompeo supports tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.
The media is the problem behind so many of our country’s problems, be it racial or political. They say or print whatever they want without any accountability. Magazines, movies and so-called news shows are mostly trash.
If you cruise in the left lane, not allowing people to pass or making them pass on the right, you are the road hazard.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments