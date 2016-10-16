Opinion Line (Oct. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It befuddles me that some of our Republican leaders state that they abhor Donald Trump’s actions but think he is good enough to be president.
The only chance to get rid of the political corruption in Washington, D.C., is to vote against Hillary Clinton.
Leave it to Trump to insult both men and women, claiming his statements about what he does to women are locker room talk.
If you are really going to vote for someone who supports open borders over someone who made some sexist statements 11 years ago, then you will get what you deserve. You won’t ever be accused of seeing the big picture.
I am a 72-year-old registered Republican, born and raised in a staunchly Republican family. I will not vote for any Republican, at any level of government, who does not publicly and loudly renounce any association with Trump.
Someone should remind Clinton that one lie leads to another. In reality, she is already caught up in this vicious circle.
If Clinton should be in jail, then Trump belongs in an asylum.
Having Clinton as president is a lot scarier than 10,000 ISIS clown window-peepers.
With all the talk about Trump groping women, people seem to have forgotten about his tax returns.
I was planning on voting by mail in the November elections, but I’m finding I just can’t put a stamp on either presidential candidate.
Clean house in Congress. Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, and Gov. Sam Brownback stand with Trump. Tell America the sun is not shining in Kansas, and vote for Dan Giroux for Congress.
The underlying reason for the GOP’s “Kansas Plan” is that Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, is afraid she and her fellow American Legislative Exchange Council groupies won’t get re-elected. Do not fall for their empty rhetoric. Vote them out.
How could it be legal for our state legislators and governor to legislate a tax break that benefits them?
I heard that every corn maze is full of clowns.
The people who misuse the recycle bins at Dillons are likely the same people who leave their carts in the middle of the parking lot at Wal-Mart.
