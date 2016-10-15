Opinion Line (Oct. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Give us a debate with only one microphone, which you only get when it’s your turn to speak. Then maybe we could actually hear the candidates’ position on the issues.
Donald Trump has made racism, bigotry, sexism and xenophobia the hallmarks of his campaign. He lacks the qualifications and temperament to be president. Yet only after his disgusting comments about women were caught on tape did some Republicans abandon him.
There have been several presidents who have been caught cheating, and there likely were more we never knew about. So get over it. It happens. It’s all the other stuff that really matters.
Thank you, Sen. Pat Roberts. By your actions I have learned that if Hillary Clinton jokes about sexually assaulting someone, I must still support her to be president of the United States.
The Clintons once claimed there was a “vast right-wing conspiracy.” Now they’re claiming a “Russian hacking conspiracy.”
Trump will make America great again, like it was for white males when blacks were slaves, Indians were removed from their lands, Hispanic areas were annexed and called the United States, and women could not vote.
Vote for Clinton – the greater of two evils.
Only a novice to politics like Trump would rejoice in the removal of the “shackles” of his party without caring that those people he’s now free from are the very ones he’ll need to get his policies passed should he make it to the White House.
President Obama announced his goal of sending humans to Mars by the 2030s. I certainly hope he is on the maiden voyage.
The Carr brothers will never be released from prison. Vote in November to keep the Kansas Supreme Court justices.
Former educators and Wichita school board members Sheril Logan and Barbara Fuller should be ashamed of the way they are treating teachers.
You can’t walk downtown, because the bicyclists almost knock you down riding on the sidewalk. I thought that was what the bike lanes were for, to keep these nut cases off the sidewalk. Just another waste of taxpayer money.
If I am ever on life support, unplug me … then plug me back in.
