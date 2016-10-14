Opinion Line (Oct. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Donald Trump is nothing more than a carnival barker selling snake oil. The only cure for America’s ills is moderates who are willing to compromise and actually get something done. Unfortunately, they are a dying breed.
On the other hand, I didn’t believe that a movie actor could possibly be a good president, either.
The last time the federal government had a balanced budget is when a Republican Congress passed it. It is the Congress, not the president, that develops and passes a budget.
The first course in law school is the same as “Politician 101”: Take credit for everything positive, never admit blame for anything negative, and always obscure the truth when it doesn’t benefit you.
Rep. Mike Pompeo has never told the truth on the massive, unconstitutional bulk surveillance of Americans. It was recently reported that the U.S. government forced Yahoo to spy on all Americans by scanning all e-mails.
Being able to sue countries is a terrible idea. Who adjudicates? What’s the burden of proof? The last thing this world needs is more lawsuits.
The use of nuclear weapons should be the last option, but it must always be an option.
Kansas Supreme Court justices are not pro or con abortion. They only uphold U.S. and Kansas laws and constitutions. Please vote to retain the Supreme Court justices and the third leg of our democracy.
Michael O’Donnell has self-satisfied career politician written all over him. He needs to find something else to impose his ambition upon.
I’m tired of paying the health care premium for those who don’t want to work. If you can’t contribute, expect less care.
Science and reason offers deliverance from entrenched cultural and religious mindsets.
Digital communications is a huge industry. Why doesn’t Kansas have a Society of Broadcast Engineers certified school?
If the Sedgwick County five commissioners would reduce their salaries from $90,000 to $40,000 (same as Wichita City Council members), then the county could add about five more deputy sheriffs.
