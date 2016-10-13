Opinion Line (Oct. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I don’t care what Donald Trump said in a private conversation 11 years ago. I am way more concerned about what he will do in his first four years as president.
Republicans should remember the warning given Dr. Frankenstein: “You have created a monster, and it will destroy you.”
The so-called comedians attempt to make fun of Trump now. Let’s see if they think it’s funny if Hillary Clinton gets “elected” and this country and their lives are destroyed because of it.
Trump may be a good businessman but he’s a terrible citizen.
I have now joined an elite nationwide group. I pay more taxes than Trump.
Abraham Lincoln didn’t release his income tax return.
Any man who runs for president who has never had to worry about paying an electric bill, where the rent money is coming from or how to pinch pennies will never have a understanding of the life struggles of you, me or the masses of people.
I am voting for Morgan Freeman for president. In time of a great crisis, who better to deliver the news than Freeman?
I love reading the words “Kris Kobach” and “loser” in the same sentence.
Kansas Supreme Court justices who are facing a significant nonretention vote in November must be fearing for the worst. It’s curious to see them “campaign” around the state with their trials. It’s time to clean house.
Complying with police is not always safe. Several women in Oklahoma did just that and were raped. The officer is now in prison after one reported it. Drive slowly to the nearest open business before complying with police after dark.
I am a college graduate of average intelligence who uses multiple sources for my daily news. Does anyone besides me feel dumber than a third-grader after watching one of the local TV news broadcasts?
I almost never guess the correct side when inserting a USB plug.
